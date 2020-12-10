Election 2020-Wisconsin

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. President Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin returns to the courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 with hearings in federal and state lawsuits seeking to invalidate hundreds of thousands of ballots and give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to name Trump the winner. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

 Julio Cortez

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin is returning to the courtroom.

Hearings are scheduled Thursday in both his federal and state lawsuits that seek to invalidate hundreds of thousands of ballots and to give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to name Trump the winner.

Trump’s attorneys are urging the courts to act quickly so he can appeal any adverse ruling before members of the Electoral College meet on Monday and cast Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Biden.

Attorneys for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the state elections commission say the cases are without merit and should be dismissed.

