MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.
The court on Thursday said the case must first wind its way through lower courts.
Trump said in his filing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that there would not be enough time to wage the legal battle that way before presidential electors cast their ballots on Dec. 14.
Biden defeated Trump by nearly 20,700 votes.
Trump asked the court to toss out more than 221,000 ballots in the state's two biggest Democratic counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.