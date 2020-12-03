Election 2020 Wisconsin

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, supporters react after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump at a rally in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state. The court on Thursday, Dec. 3 said the case must first wind its way through lower courts. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to hear President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

The court on Thursday said the case must first wind its way through lower courts.

Trump said in his filing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that there would not be enough time to wage the legal battle that way before presidential electors cast their ballots on Dec. 14.

Biden defeated Trump by nearly 20,700 votes.

Trump asked the court to toss out more than 221,000 ballots in the state's two biggest Democratic counties.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.