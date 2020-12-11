MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A judge in Wisconsin has ruled against President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president's extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.
Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruled following a virtual hearing on Friday. Trump's federal lawsuit remains alive.
Trump has been urging lower court judges to rule quickly in the cases so he can file appeals before the Electoral College meets on Monday and casts Wisconsin's 10 votes for Biden.
Trump is expected to quickly appeal the ruling to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, even though his chances of success there appear to be long.
