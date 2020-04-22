GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) It was made official Wednesday: School will be out for the remainder of the academic year, meaning seniors won't be able to get a traditional graduation day.
Schools throughout the state of South Carolina are doing their best to make sure their seniors know how proud of them they are in unique and special ways.
Blue Ridge High School in Greer says they've created individual banners their entire 2020 class. The 252 banners are displayed along the fence outside the high school.
School officials say the banners were paid for using money from a fund that was initially created to go toward a senior field trip. While the trip had to be canceled, the school is hoping the banners will send the message to seniors that they are still thinking of them.
Every senior will get to keep their banner after graduation.
Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman said she'd been in contact with several school districts throughout the state - hearing how they plan to honor their seniors with safe, creative graduation ceremonies.
