NEW ORLEANS, LA (FOX Carolina) The NBA Draft is just around the corner, with the championship vastly approaching.
But before the draft in June, a lottery is held to decide who gets the number one pick - something a lot of teams were hoping to snag this year, as the top prospect shows Lebron James-like potential.
Zion Williamson has been on the top of most professional teams' lists before he even entered the college game. The 6'7'' 285-pound multi-position athlete declared for the 2019 NBA draft after one season with Duke University.
On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans unexpectedly won the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2012.
Anthony Davis joined the team then.
The Pelicans had the seventh-best odds at winning the lottery. The top three teams in the running were New York, Cleveland and Phoenix.
Zion's fate, along with dozens of other talented players, will be determined on Thursday, June 20.
