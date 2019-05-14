Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday the Greenville Drive is partnering with Duke Energy to help feed Harvest Hope Food Bank and you can help.
For every individual ticket sold to Wednesday's, May 15, Greenville Drive game at Fluor Field, five dollars will be donated to Harvest Hope.
Those attending the game are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game to enjoy a 20 percent discount at The Drive Team Store, as well as an opportunity to win prizes and participate in on-field games.
This event is part of the Greenville Drive's and Duke Energy's year long commitment to fighting hunger with the Drive's Homeruns Against Hunger campaign. For every home run hit by a Drive player at Fluor Field, the Duke Energy Foundation donates $500 to Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Tickets for the game are on sale now, and gates open at 6:00 p.m. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.
More news: Polk Co. Superintendent: 9 students taken to hospital after bus and car collide in Polk County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.