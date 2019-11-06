ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says with the help of witnesses and community members, they were able to apprehend a man they say committed several thefts from area construction sites over the last few months.
According to a press release, police received several reports of thefts from West Asheville construction sites - spanning nearly two months.
Witnesses and community members helped police get a description of a suspect and their car. On November 5, police say they located a vehicle matching the description from witnesses illegally parked on Florida Avenue.
Officers approached the vehicle and encountered the occupant, who has now been identified as Jeremy Burnette, 40.
Through an investigation, police were able to locate various reported items stolen within Burnette's vehicle.
The Asheville man was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Breaking and/or Entering
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Larceny
- 3 counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods/Property
- Felony Larceny from Construction Site
Anyone with information on the cases, or ones of a similar nature, is encouraged to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
MORE NEWS:
Anderson police ask for help in locating missing 80-year-old man
Police: Baby struck by bullet while walking with mother in Gaffney Tuesday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.