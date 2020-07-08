OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Emergency Services says two people are alright after their plane malfunctioned while trying to take off on Lake Jocassee Wednesday afternoon, and crashed.
Director of Oconee County Emergency Services Scott Krein says they received the call a little before 1 p.m. in response to the reported crash.
"We had some good citizens that helped--that got the people out--and then also made sure the plane didn't sink," Krein told FOX Carolina.
"Just another day in 2020," echoed crash witness Daniel Cantrell. "Plane crashing, coronavirus. We gotta live. We gotta do what we gotta do."
Cantrell was kayaking when he first saw the plane. He decided to continue on and eventually turned around later, returning to what he described as a "wild" sight.
"We had no idea what was going on...and we come around the corner and we saw a wing hanging out of the water!" he recalled. "Just to see a plane crash in the lake is pretty...pretty wild."
Krein says it appears the plane was trying to take back off after landing on the lake, when something malfunctioned and led to the crash.
The two people onboard were evaluated by a medical team, but are ultimately alright.
Krein wanted to remind the community that while it's fun to enjoy being outdoors during the summer, some of the wilderness can be dangerous - and we must be safe.
