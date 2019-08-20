SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- It was quiet today in the parking lot outside the Simpsonville Ross. But Monday evening was anything but business as usual.
"Honestly, I thought there was a shooting of some sort," said eyewitness Jenna Cochrane. "Just, you know, everything going on with Walmart's and everything."
Cochrane was working her normal shift at Sally Beauty Supply and told Fox Carolina she feared the worst.
"I saw two cars fly by, and they were coming from Jersey Mikes it looked like, going towards Ross."
And to her shock, the pursuit ended right in front of her.
"I just looked out the door, and there was guy on the ground. And I saw three cops chasing him," Cochrane recounted.
Police identified that man as Corey Lee White, who they say was fresh off stealing Roxanne Trombini's blue Camaro.
"It made me even more scared, cause there was a gun involved," Cochrane said.
Cochrane also adds--people hurried inside Sally's, since it sits right next to Ross. She remembers one woman fearing for her life.
"She said that she was gonna go to TJ Maxx, but that she wanted to come inside for a second and hang out for a few 'cause she was scared too. And she went home," said Cochrane.
Police say White thought he could get away with carjacking and brandishing a weapon in broad daylight. In a shopping center full of people.
"I just think that the world's going crazy," Cochrane lamented.
"It's scary," she added. "It's, you know, anything can happen at any time. And people don't care anymore, if it's in the middle of the day, if it's at night, or if it's in secret or not. They just want what they want when they want it i guess."
Simpsonville PD says White was also holding meth, and he was trying to move his product.
That's another thing that shocks Cochrane, who says Simpsonville is not the place you'd expect this to occur.
"It's pretty quiet," she told Fox Carolina. "You really don't hear much about anything bad going on."
She says--she's just thankful things didn't end much worse..
"People just need to be aware of what's going on around them, and know how to protect themselves," she said.
