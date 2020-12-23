FLAT ROCK, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Western North Carolina couple is hoping to raise $25,000 for an animal shelter in need.
The Senior Scenter is an animal sanctuary that houses elderly and unwanted dogs. Unfortunately, two of the shelter’s major donors passed away this year which caused a significant loss of funds.
The normal yearly budget for the animal safe haven is around $90,000 but has declined by nearly 50 percent.
In order to raise the funds, the couple is hosting a Christmas light display to help put spectators in the holiday mood of cheer while giving.
“We wanted to do whatever we could to try to make a difference for her because she makes a difference for so many animals,” said Carolyn Elisius, one of the organizers.
“In the year that we have all survived, the chance to just do something good and make a difference in the world is a magical things,” said Ken Ulmer, a donor who stopped by to see the Christmas light display.
The display will be happening again Wednesday night, If you'd like to donate to this cause, just click here.
