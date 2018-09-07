(CANTON, NC/ FOX Carolina) - A Western North Carolina man who shared the screen with Burt Reynolds in the film Deliverance is remembering the legendary actor.
Reynolds died Thursday at age 82.
Herbert Coward, 80, lives in Canton, NC. He played one of the villains in Deliverance, which was filmed partially in Oconee County, SC.
Coward played Toothless Man, and had the memorable, yet disturbing line “He got a real pretty mouth ain't he?”
Coward said he met Reynolds while working at the Ghost Town theme park as a gun fighter. A portion of Deliverance was also shot at the park, Coward said, and producers were looking for cast members.
“Burt actually helped me get the job and helped me with acting and learning lines for the movie,” Coward said.
Coward said he and Reynolds kept in touch over the years and Reynolds always let him know when he would be in town.
Coward said he attended Reynolds’ last public appearance in Pigeon Forge and shared what would be the final meeting with his longtime friend.
“Burt was always so nice to people and the public. If I ever needed anything, I could just call him,” Coward said.
