ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The WNC Nature Center announced Friday that one of its most well-known and cherished residents had passed away.
Pisgah, an 8-year-old Western cougar, died Thursday morning after a long battle with kidney failure.
Pisgah was one of two cougars that came to the Nature Center in 2011 after being rescued in Grants Pass, Oregon.
“We received Pisgah and his brother Mitchell as very young cubs from the Oregon Zoo in Portland. They have been a joy to watch as they grew to adulthood. It is a sad day for us here at the Nature Center.” said WNC Nature Center Director Chris Gentile in a news release. “Despite his prognosis, our dedicated staff worked tirelessly to make him comfortable, especially these past few weeks as his health rapidly declined. He will be missed by not only our team but the entire community.”
The 42-acre WNC Nature Center is home to over 60 species of animals, including river otters, black bears, red and gray wolves and cougars.
