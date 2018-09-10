ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) It's your last chance to drink some beer and learn about bears!
WNC Nature Center said it will host the season's last 'Brews and Bears' event Friday, September 14 from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
The event features beer from Oskar Blues Brewing, cider from Nobel Cider and ice cream from The Hop. Not to mention food from Tin Can Pizzeria and Foothills Local Meats.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. guests get the chance to explore the center after hours, and see the animals when they're most active.
At 7 p.m. there will be a bear enrichment program with the center's two black bears, Uno and Ursa.
Tickets are $10. 'Friends' members can purchase them for $8.
You can purchase them on the center's website.
