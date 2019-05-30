ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The WNC Nature Center is mourning the loss of one of its most senior residents.
The City of Asheville announced Thursday that Artemis, a Barred Owl, passed away after a long life of service. Artemis, known more fondly as Art, served as a member of the center's Education Ambassador Animal Team for 20 years. He came to the center in 1999 with a permanent wing injury that left him unable to be released and survive in the wild.
However, Art's time at the center was fruitful, giving visitors a chance to connect with native wildlife in school and public programs. The center is grateful for his long life, his impact on the community, and his contributions to wildlife education.
Art is one of many animals who have served and are serving at the WNC Nature Center, which is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. More than 60 species of animals call the center home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.