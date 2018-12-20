ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On February 14, 2019, you and your date can take in something sweet at the WNC Nature Center.
The new Red Panda Exhibit is set to open on Valentine's Day, featuring two new furry friends to the center: Leafa (pictured) and Phoenix.
The two red pandas are the first species to be introduced as part of the Nature Center's new Prehistoric Appalachia project, but they're also at the center for more serious reasons; red pandas are currently endangered, and only several thousand remain in the wild. Leafa and Phoenix are, according to the center, part of the Species Survival Program facilitated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The general public will get to dote over the new arrivals on Valentines day, but the Friends of the WNC Nature Center have announced donation opportunities to support their new habitat and give donors a chance to see them up close. Donors can give $250 to receive 2 tickets to a soft opening of the exhibit early in February, while a $1,000 donation grants the donor and up to three guests a private red panda encounter. The number of experiences is limited to ensure the two are still comfortable as they adapt to their new environment. The center is also offering a symbolic $25 red panda adoption as a last-minute holiday gift idea along with red pand merchandise available at the gift shop.
Leafa and Phoneix were brought to the the center in November and have since passed the quarantine period. They are still being slowly introduced to their new habitat.
You can support the WNC Nature Center here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.