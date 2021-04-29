Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina)- The WNC Repair Café announces that they will be reopening on June 15 with an evening of free repairs.
Officials say that the next WNC Repair Café will be on Tuesday, June 15, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Living Web Farms’ Grandview Facility located at 220 Grandview Ln, Hendersonville, NC.
According to officials, a repair café is an event where attendees are invited to bring in broken household items, and volunteer repair specialists will guide them through the repair process.
In the past, specialists in; small engine repair, mending, appliance repair, welding, tool repair and carpentry have volunteered at these events.
The WNC Repair Café says that upcoming events will be hosted outdoors. They add that for the safety of volunteers, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Officials say that donations are encouraged to cover the cost of materials and help expand the in-house tool supply. However, simple supplies and all labor will be provided at no charge.
For questions and volunteer information, contact Dan Hettinger at WNCRepairCafe@gmail.com or (828) 808-6417. For more information about the WNC Repair Café, please visit www.livingwebfarms.org/WNCrepaircafe.
