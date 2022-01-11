HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Alan Yeck says the Hendersonville Veterans Healing Farm focuses on just that: healing the servicemen and women who bond with nature – and each other – within their walls.
“There is a therapeutic benefit to being in nature," Yeck told FOX Carolina, “being in the present, and being a part of a community that wants you."
That sense of community is one he says their organization aims to bring to a group of 100 Afghan evacuees resettling in the surrounding WNC area.
“They are coming to the area, they only have the clothes on their backs, and they need some help," Yeck said.
He adds they are working with Lutheran Services of the Carolinas to collect donations; household items, toiletries, gift cards, and above all – winter clothes. They are having a winter weather clothing drive this weekend, and are asking the community to bring winter clothing for all ages and genders.
“These are people who helped American servicemen and women over that 20 year war," Yeck said, when asked what he knew about the refugees they would be helping. “Some of them, I have no doubt, saved American lives."
Yeck himself has been a marine all his life. He comes from a military family, and lost his brother in action. He says many of the refugees coming worked jobs in the line of fire, like being combat translators.
“I think they have to be welcomed," he said. “And to know that they are welcome here. They have to know that the people here care about them, and recognize what they did for our service personnel. This is just one small way to do that.”
Yeck also says that he has a message for those who may be hesitant at the thought of these families resettling in their communities:
“Do not fear people from a different culture who are coming to this country to have the same lives, the same freedoms that we have,” he said. “And not just for them – for their children. That’s why we are here. And that’s what we were trying to do in Afghanistan.”
“Now, that took another turn," He went on to say, “but those who need our help, let’s help them."
The Veterans Healing Farm will be collecting donations at their complex from 11 AM to 4 PM this coming Saturday and Sunday. Simply drive up with your items, and volunteers will help you hand them off. They say any items to help these refugee families start their lives ˆ˜a new world will be greatly appreciated, especially for those who risked so much to help our troops overseas
