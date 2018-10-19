Spartanburg, S.C (Fox Carolina) -
Wofford College announced the launch of it's ambitious future fundraising campaign, on October 19th, 2018. The "For Wofford" campaign prioritizes student opportunities, experiences, academic excellence, and preserving the historic campus.
Wofford college says the campaign will support a vision to make the college more relevant and important to the world more than ever before, while also staying true to the values that have shaped Wofford.
The college has already raised $262 million toward the overall campaign goal. Among the campaign's accomplishments are $32 million in endowed scholarships, the new Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts, and the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
For more information or to participate in “For Wofford,” visit www.wofford.edu/forwofford.
