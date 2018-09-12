Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The expected impact of Hurricane Florence has prompted Wofford College to make several changes to their athletic events.
The women's soccer game scheduled to be played at S.C. State on Friday has been postponed. Make-up date has yet to be announced.
The Wofford Invitational Volleyball tournament has seen multiple changes. N.C. A&T has withdrawn from the tournament. Two games will be held on Friday. Middle Tennessee State will face Gardner-Webb at 4:30 p.m. and Wofford will then play Gardner-Webb at 7:00 p.m. Wofford and Middle Tennessee State will play at noon Saturday to complete the tournament.
The men's soccer home game against Bowling Green has been canceled.
The men's and women's cross country meet at the Winthrop Invitational has been postponed.
The Wofford football team is still planning on leaving Friday for their Saturday game at Wyoming.
