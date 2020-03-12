SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College said Thursday the upcoming baseball series against the University of Massachusetts has been canceled.
The series was scheduled to begin on Friday at Russell C. King Field h
Wofford officials said the decision was made after the University of Massachusetts revealed they had suspended all team travel.
Follow www.woffordterriers.com for further updates on sporting events and cancellations.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.