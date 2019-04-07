SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wofford men's basketball coach Mike Young is soon to be a HokieBird.
On April 7, Wofford announced that Young was named head men's basketball coach at Virginia Tech after 17 seasons at Wofford College.
Wofford says that Young's last three decades in Spartanburg were well-spent, noting this past season in particular with a 30-5 overall record for the Terrirs and becoming a Southern Conference powerhouse and making appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Those 30 wins included a 21-win streak.
During the 2018-19 season, the Terriers were, for the first time ever, ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 at #19. Young was also named the SoCon Coach of the Year for a fourth time, earned Sporting News National Coach of the Year honors, and finished third in voting for AP Coach of the Year.
“Mike Young has been an exceptional member of the Wofford community and a transformational coach for our student athletes over the past 30 years,” said Wofford College President Dr. Nayef Samhat. “While we will miss him, we wish Mike and his family the very best, and we look forward to continuing his legacy of success on and off the court.”
Young lead the Terriers to several non-conference wins over Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Purdue, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and Wake Forest. Additionally, Wofford says Young's success on the court was complemented by an emphasis on academics; every player who completed their eligibility at Wofford graduated, according to the college.
Athletic director Richard Johnson says while it'll be tough to lose Young, the move back to Virginia is a homecoming for the coach; Young is a native of Radford, Virginia, just 30 miles away from Virginia Tech.
“When I hired him as my assistant coach in 1989, he was a graduate assistant at Radford University. He was an integral part of our move to NCCA Division I and eventually the Southern Conference," said Johnson. "His accomplishments here are too numerous to mention, but suffice to say, the Wofford basketball program is light years away from when Mike first set foot on campus. Please join me in congratulating him as we celebrate his dedication to his craft, to Wofford and the realization of a lifetime dream.”
Young ends his career at Wofford with a record of 299-244 (.551), including 175-24 (.581) in Southern Conference play. Young’s 299 wins rank second in Southern Conference history and first in school history. During his tenure, he has seen many players go on to play professionally. He has coached Olympian Mike Lenzly, All-Americans Noah Dahlman, Brad Loesing and Fletcher Magee, four Southern Conference Players of the Year, and 22 All-Southern Conference selections.
Wofford is immediately looking for a new head coach.
