SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wofford's upcoming men's basketball games vs. East Tennessee State University has been cancelled as a result of positive COVID-19 tests reported from ETSU, according to a release from Wofford's Athletic Department.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 9.
The Terriers currently hold a 5-3 overall record and are 2-0 so far in conference play.
Wofford's next game is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 6 against UNC Greensboro in Spartanburg.
MORE NEWS: Federal judge rejects lawsuit seeking to overturn Trump loss
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.