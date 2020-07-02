SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wofford College has announced the game times for their 2020 home football games.
The first two homes, against the Citadel and Mercer, will kick-off at 6 p.m.
The remaining three home games against S.C. State, VMI and East Tennessee will kick off at 1:30 p.m.
The Terriers won the Southern Conference Championship for the third straight season in 2019 and was 8-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Terriers also advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season in 2019.
Season tickets for 2020 are available by calling 865-597-4090.
The college said the Terriers are scheduled to report to campus on July 23 to begin preseason training.
