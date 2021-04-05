SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wofford College announced Monday that the football team is opting out of the remainder of the spring season.
The college said the decision was based upon a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries that have left the team below the Southern Conference guidelines for specific position groups.
The Southern Conference was one of the leagues that pushed its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021 when the pandemic hit.
“We are disappointed that we are unable to complete the spring season,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson in a news release. “Our student-athletes and coaching staff have put forth a lot of hard work to get to this point and we appreciate all that they have done tackling the multitude of challenges that the past year has presented.”
Wofford finishes the 2020-21 season at 1-4, with a win over Mercer.
The games that will not be played are:
- April 10 at Western Carolina
- April 17 at Furman.
- East Tennessee State (previously postponed)
