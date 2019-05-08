SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Wofford College administrators confirmed Wednesday three reports of sexual assault on campus are being investigated.
One incident was reported on April 27 and involved one student victim.
Another incident was reported on May 4 involving two student victims. The May 4 assaults reportedly involved one student suspect and occurred during an event in the Greek Village.
Wofford officials said they are investigating and addressing the reports in accordance with College policies.
Wofford also released these Individual Safety Tips for students:
- Engage in physical intimacy or sexual activity only after obtaining consent. Consent must be clear and unambiguous for each participant at every stage of a physical or sexual encounter. To learn about consent, please visit Love is Respect.
- The absence of “no” should not be understood to mean that consent is present.
- Trust your instincts. If you feel unsafe, take actions that you feel are necessary to leave the situation.
- Make a plan with your friends to keep an eye out for each other before you go out, and review the “It’s On Us” Bystander Intervention Tips to learn how to safely intervene if a friend should need help.
Wofford officials said students can call Campus Safety at 864-597-4350 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if needed, and students can also report sexual or gender-based misconduct by contacting Wofford’s Title IX coordinator.
