Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the 2020 Wofford football season in question, the college is now offering fans who already purchased tickets two options regarding possible refunds.
If you have already purchased your tickets for Football, the following options are available:
- Transfer the ticket payment made to date into a 2020 tax-deductible contribution to the Terrier Club and/or the Football Operating Budget.
- Request a refund for your season ticket payment made to date.
The school says they appreciate fans unwavering support of the Wofford Terrier student-athletes during this unprecedented situation.
Season ticket holders will have until September 1, 2020 to make your decision by completing the online form or by calling 864-597-4090.
The school says in the event of a spring football season, fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 season or that were previous season ticket holders will have priority for seating in the spring.
More news: City of Greenville to distribute more masks to businesses next week; 120,000 handed-out to date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.