Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College has announced plans to prohibit attendance at the men and women's basketball games in November and December due to COVID-19.
For these games, the college says there will be no fans allowed inside of Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
The college says fan attendance will be reevaluated on a periodic basis based on a number of factors, including NCAA, Southern Conference, state of South Carolina and Spartanburg County regulations regarding COVID-19.
This decision affects men’s basketball home games against:
- Brewton-Parker (Nov. 25)
- Carver (Nov. 28)
- North Carolina Central (Dec. 3)
- Coastal Carolina (December 15)
The women’s basketball home game against Winthrop (Nov. 25) will also be held without fans.
The school says when fans are allowed to return to games, it will be at limited capacity. The school says all tickets will be sold on a single game basis with priority tickets going to students, Terrier Club member and previous season ticket holders.
In the meantime, the college says fan cutouts are still available and orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Orders received by November 13 will be in seats for the first home games, with orders after that date placed approximately two (2) weeks after ordering.
Standard seating cutouts are available at $75 and a limited quantity of exclusive seating cutouts are available behind the Wofford Terriers team bench for $150. Proceeds go towards the Wofford College Terrier Club.
All men’s and women’s home games this season will be available on the ESPN+ or ESPN3 platforms.
