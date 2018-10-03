Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, October 3, Wofford College will be conducting an active shooter exercise that will involve Campus Safety officers as well as personnel from local law enforcement; medical personal, including ambulances, may also participate.
Wofford says this is part of an ongoing safety and security program designed to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff and guests.
The campus community has been advised the training will be conducted October 3, and will receive alerts through the college's emergency alert system.
Wofford wants people to be aware the outdoor siren will sound as well.
It's also important to know the Campus Safety officers will use SIMULATED GUNFIRE that will sound like actual shots being fired.
The college and law enforcement want people nearby to be aware this is a training exercise only.
