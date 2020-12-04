SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wofford has announced that it's scheduled men's basketball game against Presbyterian College scheduled for December 6 has been canceled.
According to a release from the university, Presbyterian College's men's basketball team paused all team activities when a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19.
PC canceled its next three games as a result, including their game against Wofford.
Wofford says it will play its next game on Thursday, December 10 against South Carolina and its next home game will be on December 15 against Coastal Carolina.
