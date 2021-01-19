SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced that, beginning Tuesday, the school was switching to remote instruction for two weeks.
The decision was due to high numbers of COVID-19 in the college community, including 63 active positive cases and 66 active quarantine cases.
The college said they hope to resume in-person instruction on Feb. 1.
Residence halls will remain open, and students are expected to remain on campus, but classes will be offered remotely until that time.
"The gravity of the situation requires immediate and resolute action to preserve the health and safety of our community and the completion of the spring term," the college said in a news release.
MORE NEWS - Silver Airways to begin offering nonstop flights from GSP to Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.