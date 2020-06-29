SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Wofford College released their return-to-school plan for the upcoming fall semester.
The plan, called Wofford Together, includes an altered academic calendar, as well as guidelines for various aspects revolving around campus life and expectations for the Wofford community.
The plan was developed by a committee made up of faculty and staff from across the campus. It's based on the best practices promoted by the CDC and American College Health Association.
Students will return to campus on August 26, with classes starting on August 31.
Modifications to the school calendar include no fall break, and in-person classes and residency ending on Friday, November 20.
The last week of classes and exams will be held remotely after Thanksgiving.
“We are ready to welcome our students, faculty and staff back to campus,” said Dr. Nayef Samhat, the college’s president. “There is no doubt that the fall semester will be different, but careful planning and a campus-wide commitment to keeping our community healthy will allow us to resume our commitment to the residential liberal arts educational experience that is at the core of Wofford College’s mission.”
Some of the key components of the plan includes protocols for the following:
- Cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing
- Social distancing
- Facemask requirements
- Proper hygiene
- Health screening and monitoring
- Quarantine and isolation (if necessary)
- Visitors to campus
“We are in this together,” Samhat said. “That means making personal choices in consideration of others, remaining flexible to possible changes based on public health and governmental guidance and embracing our new normal on campus.”
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County Schools announce start dates for summer camps, athletics; outline new safety measures
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.