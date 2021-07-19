SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Wofford College announced Monday that all of its classes for the upcoming semester will be in-person and that remote learning options will not be available.
The announcement comes despite 41 percent of the school's student population being vaccinated, according to a release from Wofford.
Due to the current percentage of vaccinated students, Wofford said that social activities and large group gatherings will not be allowed.
The college said that if 70-percent of the student body provides proof of vaccination, Wofford will reopen its Stewart H. Johnson Greek Village and will allow large social gatherings.
Students who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to Wofford.
Wofford's faculty has a vaccination rate of 78 percent, according to the release.
