Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for help locating a woman they say failed to appear in court on several charges.
According to police, 42-year-old Shannon Leigh Adams is facing charges for two offenses of simple assault and one offense of violating a domestic violence protection order.
Police say Adams has also been indicted on one count of kidnapping following an offense at the Roger McGuire Green in downtown Asheville on August 9, 2019.
Police say Adams is described as a female, approximately 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Adams is asked to called the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
