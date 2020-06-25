GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said they hsbr woman in custody, accused of firing shots at them along Highway 101 South near Hellams Road during a foot chase Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the suspect they were searching for is Melissa Miller.
Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on Miller's vehicle, but she fled on foot. Deputies gave chase and said Miller fired shots over her shoulder during the pursuit.
"The firearm was discarded on the ground and recovered," said LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow. "We are still actively searching the area for the subject."
Sheriff Don Reynolds said deputies pulled Miller's vehicle over because she had outstanding warrants for parole violation.
She was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. according to a post on the office's Facebook page.
