DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a woman who became violent after a traffic stop told them she was pregnant, but a pregnancy test at the jail showed she was lying.
According to an incident report, A deputy saw a gold Chevy sedan speeding behind him near mile marker 61.
The deputy said the vehicle was traveling at 82 mph, so the deputy activated his rear-facing blue lights in an attempt to slow the vehicle down. The car, however, kept going past the deputy and he said he activated his front blue lights as well. When the vehicle finally stopped on the shoulder for Exit 63, the deputy said the driver, 25-year-old Amethyst Staton, initially refused to hand over her driver’s license or any documents. The deputy said Station continually yelled at and berated him during the encounter.
Eventually, Staton handed over her license and then swung at the deputy, hitting him in the chest, the report states.
The deputy requested backup and, reports state, wrested with the woman in the car to put the car in park. During that time, the deputy said Staton began to scream about being pregnant and it would be the deputy’s fault if she lost the baby. The deputy said at that point he decided against using mace or a taser to subdue the woman.
After a period of continued resistance, deputies said they were able to wrestle Staton out of the car and handcuff her.
Staton was taken to jail where deputies said a pregnancy test was performed. The test revealed she was not pregnant.
Staton was charged with assault and battery third degree and resisting arrest with assault on an officer.
