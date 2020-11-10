Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman who was charged with murder after she was accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend in a car along Old Easley Bridge Road on November 6 now faces an additional charge: attempted murder.
Deputies said 31-year-old Jasmine Liz Marie Robinson was initially charged with murder and a weapons charge in the death of her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Desmond Parks of Greenville.
Deputies said Robinson followed Parks and another person in a vehicle and then Robinson is accused of opening fire on the car as it was driving on Old Easley Bridge Road.
On November 9, a new count of attempted murder was filed against Robinson after deputies said they learned she had also attempted to shoot the other person who was in the car with Parks.
The warrant states Robinson pointed the gun at the victim in the roadway and pulled the trigger, and also attempted to clear a jam in the gun that occurred after shooting Parks.
Robinson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She's being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
During a bond hearing on Nov. , Parks' mother spoke, calling for Robinson to face consequences for what happened to her son. She spoke emotionally during the hearing. After she spoke, the magistrate announced Robinson was automatically denied and the matter must be decided by a circuit court judge.
