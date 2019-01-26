Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A woman was airlifted to the JMS Burn Center in Georgia after a her mobile home caught fire in Chesnee, Saturday afternoon, officials say.
According to the Chesnee Community Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. at the residence along Summer Chase Court.
There was one person inside when the mobile home caught fire, officials say. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Details are unknown as to what caused the fire. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
