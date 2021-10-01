HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A woman was arrested and given a ride in a pink patrol car that honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month after she vandalized it, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the Sheriff's Office along with Advent Health unveiled the pink patrol car for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Mackenzie Elaine Brown vandalized the car hours after it's unveiling.
Deputies say they were able to identify her from the 24/7 surveillance camera and obtained a warrant for her arrest.
Deputies say Brown was picked up in the pink patrol car. Brown has been charged with injury to personal property and her bond was set at $2,000, says deputies.
