SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a woman was arrested after setting an apartment on fire.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Landis Park Drive in reference to assisting on a fire call on Saturday, Jan. 22 at about 9:53 p.m.
Deputies say, upon arrival, a woman was seen leaving the residence that was now on fire in a white vehicle.
According to deputies, a white SUV pulled into the driveway, and the woman in the passenger seat matched the description of the suspect.
Deputies asked Kimberly Hardin to step out the SUV she became extremely loud. When asked to calm down, she became louder. Hardin was then arrested.
Deputies say Hardin did set fire to an apartment on Landis Park Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.