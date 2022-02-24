RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a woman was charged with animal cruelty after they seized multiple animals at a home.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant to a home on Paws Ranch Road. Deputies say they seized 23 horses, 17 goats, and one sheep from this address.
All the animals have been sent to various rescues and foster homes until a court decision is determined, says deputies.
They also say 63-year-old Delores Hanser was charged with 11 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, one count of improper burial (local ordinance), and two counts of specific animal care requirements (local ordinance).
Deputies said Hanser was taken before the magistrate and received a $10,000 unsecured bond.
