SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said a woman who was wanted on a bench warrant faces more charges after she became violent and spat on officers.
Police said they arrived at an address on Camp Street Monday to take Emmeraly Needs in custody on an assault and battery third degree warrant.
Officers said Needs claimed not to know about any charges against her and began to scream and curse and kick at officers.
When the officers got onto the porch, Needs reportedly turned and spat in one officer’s face. She was then taken to the ground and EMS gave police a face mask to place on Needs to prevent her from spitting again. Police said in an incident report that Needs suffers from hepatitis-C.
According to online jail records, Needs was charged with resisting arrest with assault and prisoner throwing bodily fluids.
