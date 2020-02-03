LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death early Thursday morning, January 23.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue around 3 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting. They said they found the victim at the home deceased upon arrival.
Deputies later identified the deceased as Rasham Walker, 32.
Deputies said the suspect has been identified as Brandy Standridge who has been arrested and charged in connection to this murder.
“Investigators and deputies have worked tirelessly on this case and will continue to do so. I appreciate their dedication to bringing justice to the family of Mr. Walker. This was a senseless act of violence and it is my prayer that those responsible are held accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.
