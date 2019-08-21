GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed his deputies are investigating a dog attack that occurred on Crenshaw Road Wednesday.
FOX Carolina's Jennifer Phillips spoke to the dogs' owner, Tonya Cook Wilson.
Wilson said her three dogs tried to protect her after a neighbor shot at them and then attacked Wilson.
Deputies said they believe a male fired shots at the dog and then came onto Wilson's property along with another woman.
Wilson said it all happened right after she pulled up into her yard Wednesday morning.
Deputies said the dogs bit both the man and the woman. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One reportedly had to have surgery.
Investigators said the neighbors have had an ongoing dispute for a while.
Deputies charged Wilson for not having a rabies collar. They said the investigation is ongoing, and the other neighbor could also face charges.
MORE NEWS - Carowinds says newest coaster closed as precaution after rider was injured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.