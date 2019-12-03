GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A woman has died after a train struck her in Greenville, Sergeant Bragg with Greenville Police alerted media, Tuesday evening.
The victim was struck near Perry Avenue. She was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.
According to police, no roads are closed and traffic has not been impacted at this time.
Greenville Police Department is investigating.
