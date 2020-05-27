HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a traffic stop led to a woman’s arrest after a search of her home revealed more than five pounds of cocaine, plus multiple other drugs.
Deputies said Martha Sophia Berglind of Sweetpea Lane was arrested on May 22.
Deputies said they obtained a warrant to search Berglind’s home after pulling over her car.
They said they found and seized the following during the search:
- 2338 grams (5.15 pounds) of Cocaine
- 350 doses of 30mg Oxycodone Hydrochloride
- Psylocybin Mushrooms
- MDMA
- Marijuana
- $3,904.00 of US Currency
Berglind has been charged with a list of offenses, including:
- Trafficking Cocaine Lvl3 x3
- Trafficking Opioids
- Felony Possession Schedule I x2
- Maintain Dwelling for CS
- Possess Marijuana more than 1/2oz
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Berglind is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $1,460,000.00 secured bond.
