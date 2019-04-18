SAPPHIRE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation said two people were rescued after an incident in the Rainbow Falls area on Tuesday.
The river rescue happened Tuesday in Transylvania County.
A male Anderson University student was stuck on the other side of the river and a woman from Anderson had reportedly gone over the waterfall while swimming in the Turtle Back Falls area, which was in minor flood stage conditions.
Rescue teams arrived to find the woman holding on to a rock in the middle of the river.
The man and the woman, who officials said were both in their early 20s, were rescued.
The woman was treated for mild hypothermia.
Officials released this infographic highlighting waterfall safety.
