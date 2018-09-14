GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner has identified woman found deceased near a roadway Friday evening.
On Saturday, the coroner identified the woman as Shafeque Berry, 38, of Greenville.
On Friday, Greenville police said investigators found the deceased female off of the road earlier in the day near the intersection with Tolbert Drive., and personnel with the forensics unit were on the scene.
The cause of Berry's death is unknown as of writing, but the coroner estimates she passed away around September 10 or September 11.
Dallas Road is adjacent to the Vinings at Laurel Creek apartment complex, where Berry lived.
She was reported missing on September 13 and last seen September 10.
The investigation into her death is ongoing.
Previous coverage follows:
