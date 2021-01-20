WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Fire Department says a woman has been found following a search and rescue at Yellow Branch Falls.
According to the Chief of fire, Brandon Burton, a call came in at 3:20 for a search and rescue of an adult female with an ankle injury. 26 people assisted in the 2 hour long search..
Chief Burton says the woman was assisted out of the woods with a wheel and stokes. She later went to the hospital on her own.
