LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in a staged home invasion where she pretended to be taken hostage that led to the death of an 8-year-old boy.
Prosecutors say Linda Monette was at the Lexington home of the boy's father in May 2019 and arranged to have acquaintances break into the house to steal money and drugs while holding her at gunpoint.
Investigators say the boy's father shot at the gunman to try to save Monette and the gunman fired back wounding the father and hitting Mason Hanahan in the head.
The gunman has not been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.