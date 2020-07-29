Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Senior citizens in Anderson County got a chance Wednesday morning to stock up on fresh produce for free. The Anderson County Farmers Market invited the first 100 seniors to pick up $25 vouchers to be used at any farmers market in the state.
“Seniors might have gardened at a younger season of life. But where they are now, they probably don’t,” said Kelly Jo Barnwell, Anderson County Senior Citizens Program Coordinator.
Mary Burdette of Iva was the first one in line Wednesday at 7 a.m. She said she didn’t want to miss the chance to get in on her favorite.
“It helps me out a lot cause I love my tomatoes. I could eat tomatoes on just about anything and everything,” said Mary Burdette.
The event even drew attention from others watching. Jill Kinley isn’t a senior and didn’t know Mary, but says she felt called to give after seeing her interview on The Morning News. Jill brought a paper bag full of tomatoes to Mary, with a message saying “stay safe and enjoy”.
“She reminded me of my grandmother. She passed away. I have tomatoes. So she got some tomatoes,” said Jill Kinley through tears. “She said she didn’t know she was gonna be a celebrity after y’all put her on TV.”
Wednesday’s event was the second voucher distribution in Anderson County. While it helped dozens of seniors get access to fresh produce, it also gave them a chance to get around much-needed community.
“We definitely have to take care of our seniors. Once they get to a certain age, it’s like people forget them and we can’t do that,” said Kinley.
Vouchers are redeemable at any pre-approved farmers market in South Carolina until October 15.
They can also be used in Anderson Tuesday Thursday and Saturday mornings 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
